Anambra 2025: Ukachukwu gets total backing from Orsumenyi community, Lagos support groups

By Vincent Ujumadu

Orsumenyi community in Anambra State, hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has pledged total support for his candidacy in the November 8 election.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to Ukachukwu, the International President of Orsumenyi Elites, Chief Frank Umeh, expressed delight at the community’s recognition through Ukachukwu’s emergence as APC flag bearer.

“Our members are motivated by the honour done to our community by your party,” Umeh said, assuring that the group would mobilize in-laws, friends, and neighbours to deploy resources in support of Ukachukwu’s victory.

He also presented two branded Sienna vehicles and cash for their maintenance as part of the community’s contribution to the campaign. According to him, the gesture, which will continue until the election, was both strategic and symbolic, signaling Orsumenyi’s determination to play a decisive role in Ukachukwu’s political journey.

“The Ukachukwu project is a collective responsibility. We urge every supporter not only to cast their votes but also to mobilize others. This unity and togetherness will carry us to victory in November,” he added.

Meanwhile, two other Lagos-based support groups, the Ikemba Front and Ikukuoma Youth Movement, also pledged their commitment to Ukachukwu’s candidacy. Their leaders, Tochukwu Michael and Chigbo Mbalie, said their members had resolved to return home en masse to vote during the election.

Michael expressed confidence that Ukachukwu’s leadership would consign insecurity to history in Anambra, while Mbalie reaffirmed his group’s “unalloyed support” for the APC candidate.

In his response, Ukachukwu described the election as a collective project and expressed deep gratitude for the support from his community and beyond.