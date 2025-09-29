Anambra 2025: It’s a two-horse race, says ADC’s Nwosu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Mr John Chuma Nwosu, has said the contest will be a two-horse race between his party and the combined bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

At a media briefing on the poll, Nwosu urged Nigerians to pay close attention to the election as a way of assessing the progress of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in managing elections, particularly with the imminent departure of its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“Campaigns are going on and I can tell you authoritatively that from what we saw in the field, there are only two alternative political parties. We have the All Progressives Congress Grand Alliance (APCGA) and ADC,” he said.

He argued that the APC and APGA, which he described as working together, had not met public expectations in key areas such as security and welfare.

He said the ADC’s campaign message had been centred on a seven-point agenda covering security, health, education, economy, environment, markets and social welfare.

“The outgoing governor declared that progressives are working together, by which he means that APC and APGA have become one. And, indeed, they are united in their record of disappointment for the Anambra people, especially in the area of security and citizens’ welfare,” Nwosu said.

The candidate added that his joint ticket with Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu reflected considerations of religious balance and the zoning arrangement among Anambra’s three senatorial districts.

“In line with my offer to serve out the remaining four years available for Anambra South, the ADC government is already focusing on the two issues of greatest concern to our dear state, namely, insecurity and over-taxation,” he said.

Nwosu said his private-sector background would influence his approach to governance, stressing the need for determination, planning and focus to achieve results in a state with strong commercial activity.

“Coming from the private sector like Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, I believe that governing a commercial state like Anambra State requires determination, planning and focus to achieve results within two years,” he said.

He also noted that the election was taking place against the backdrop of wider national economic challenges, which, in his view, heightened its significance.