Anambra 2025: I never met former Gov. Mbadinuju – Mrs Soludo clarifies

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, says she never met former Gov. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, contrary to claim made in the media by a politician in the state.
Soludo made the statement while reacting to a viral video wherein Sen. Uche Ekwunife alleged that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and his wife had been part of the administration of Mbadinuju.
Mrs Soludo said in a statement on Wednesday in Awka that the clarification was necessary to keep the records straight.
Ekwunife is the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the up-coming Nov.8 governorship poll in Anambra.
Mrs Soludo said: “I cannot dignify Ekwunife’s fabrications with a response. Not at all! I am too busy with my children as schools resume. Besides, I cannot condescend to replying to inanities and fabrications.
“For the records, I never met Dr Mbadinuju of blessed memory. Never. As for the other fabrications, they are pitiable and laughable.”
Ekwunife had earlier said at a public event in the state that Mrs Soludo and her husband, Chukwuma, were part of Mbadinuju’s government and lacked the moral grounds to criticise the administration.
