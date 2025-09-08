Anambra 2025: ‘Focus on governance, stop acting comedy’ – YPP Gov candidate tells Soludo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Governorship Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma, has criticised Governor Charles Soludo over what he described as poor governance and insecurity in the state.

In a statement, Chukwuma urged the governor to focus on protecting lives and property rather than, in his words, veering into ‘comedy.’

“The people are not entertained by jokes when insecurity, crumbling infrastructure, and dwindling social life stare them in the face,” he said.

Chukwuma argued that the governor should be showing what he has achieved since assuming office, saying the people deserved to see evidence of good governance.

“The time for comedy is over. Ndi Anambra deserve accountability, not theatrics. Let the governor justify why he deserves a renewal instead of distracting us with clownish performances,” he added.

Ahead of the governorship poll, the YPP candidate also presented himself as the better alternative, pointing to his credentials and vision for the state.

“With his proven record of competence, vision, and integrity, I stand as the quality alternative, one who offers not jokes, but positive change,” Chukwuma said.