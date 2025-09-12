Anambra 2025: Candidate qualifications remain Key, says DG of Soludo-Ibezim campaign

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Director General of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) campaign for the November 8 governorship election, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, has stressed that candidate qualifications will remain an important issue in Anambra State due to its unique profile.

In a statement from Awka, Chukwulobelu, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, said the Soludo-Ibezim campaign remains focused on the state’s future despite the activities of other political parties.

He noted that while all parties have the constitutional right to campaign, some are showing signs of desperation and attempting to distract from key issues. “We will remain focused on the future of Anambra, and no attempts to distract us will succeed,” he said.

Chukwulobelu highlighted that the Constitution of Nigeria prescribes minimum academic qualifications for the office of governor, which is particularly significant for Anambra, a state known for its educated leaders. He praised the achievements of past governors and the Soludo-Ibezim administration, noting their contributions to the state’s social and economic development.

He also emphasized that the campaign is rooted in the administration’s achievements over the past three years and its plans for the next four, focusing on enterprise, hard work, and ethical governance.

“The issue of candidate qualifications is a legitimate matter in the campaign. Our focus remains on delivering value to Ndi Anambra and securing the state’s future,” Chukwulobelu concluded.