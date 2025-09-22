Anambra 2025: APC chieftain urges voters to reject Soludo

As the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State draws closer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Pharm. Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, has called on voters to reject the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, and support its candidate, Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu.

In a statement issued in Awka on Sunday, Klinsmann, who is the team leader of the party’s Digital Force in the state, alleged that Governor Soludo’s administration had failed to meet the expectations of Ndi Anambra.

“Governor Soludo assumed office on March 17, 2022, amid fanfare and lofty promises of transforming Anambra into a ‘Dubai-Taiwan’ hybrid. Three years later, these promises lie in tatters,” Klinsmann claimed.

The statement cited concerns about education, economy, and healthcare. According to him, Anambra’s performance in the National Education Index has declined, with educators complaining about delayed salaries and morale challenges.

Klinsmann added, “Anambra’s youth, numbering over two million, face a future dimmed by this failure. Dropout rates have surged by 25% in rural areas.”

On economy, the APC chieftain said growth under the Soludo administration had lagged behind the national average, with unemployment remaining high. The party also raised concerns about urban renewal projects and healthcare delivery.

Presenting its candidate, Prince Ukachukwu, the APC described him as a proven entrepreneur and philanthropist whose experience and track record would bring practical solutions to Anambra’s challenges. “Unlike Soludo’s theoretical economics, Ukachukwu’s is practical, turning ideas into industries,” the statement said.

The party highlighted Ukachukwu’s record of job creation through his business ventures, educational scholarships, and healthcare initiatives. His manifesto, according to the APC, includes AI-driven agriculture, blockchain-enabled governance, expanded healthcare access, and major youth empowerment initiatives.

Klinsmann added that Ukachukwu would “revive Onitsha Main Market as a global trade hub, create 100,000 jobs via industrial parks, and attract foreign direct investment through public-private partnerships.”

With a focus on innovation, the APC candidate also promises to dedicate half of cabinet positions to people under 40 and expand security through community policing and intelligence-driven programs.

“Soludo’s incompetence has dimmed Anambra’s light; Prince Ukachukwu will reignite it with integrity, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our people,” Klinsmann declared, urging voters to embrace what the party described as a “new dawn of transformative governance.”

Vanguard News