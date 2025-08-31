Amuwo-Odofin chair rolls out skill acquisition initiative for job creation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Chairman, Prince Lanre Sanusi, yesterday flagged off a Skill Acquisition Program aimed at empowering youths with practical and entrepreneurial skills to boost self-reliance and economic development in the community.

The initiative, according to the chairman, is a fulfillment of his campaign promise to equip young people with modern, market-driven skills that will enable them to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

In a statement issued by the PLS Media Bureau on Monday, Sanusi noted that youths remain the driving force of any nation and must be adequately engaged for sustainable growth.

“Our administration is committed to creating opportunities that will empower young people, reduce unemployment, and promote self-sufficiency.

“The program will provide participants with hands-on training in various vocational and entrepreneurial fields, enhance creativity, and foster small-scale businesses within Amuwo-Odofin”, she said.

Sanusi further assured residents that the scheme is part of his broader agenda to tackle unemployment and poverty by promoting job creation and sustainable empowerment across the local government area.