Amotekun arrests 51 suspects, escaped convict in Ondo

‎The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has arrested no fewer than 51 suspected criminals, including an escaped convict from the Okitipupa Correctional Centre.

The command said that the suspects were arrested across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander of the Corps, said this on Thursday in Akure while speaking with newsmen.

Adeleye said the convict, who escaped from the correctional facility, committed another crime where Amotekun operatives apprehended him.

According to him, 37 of the suspects were arrested for breaking law and order, six arrested for kidnap and one for rape.

“So, across the board, these 51 suspects have gone through various stages of interrogation, and about 35 of them will be going to court of competent jurisdiction today.

“While the others will face an internal dispute resolution method, and if they scale through, we will be able to resolve at that level, otherwise they will end up at a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We were also able to dismantle a terrible kidnap syndicate and arrested one of their armourers who has confessed to five major kidnap operations within the state.

“Our watchword is to ensure that Ondo State remains safe for investors to thrive and work, even our forests.

“We are also striving to ensure that the state remains safe for farmers to farm to avoid food insecurity.

“I want to reassure residents that Amotekun Corps will continue to strive to greater heights at ensuring safety of lives and property in Ondo State. he said.