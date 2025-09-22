Amotekun arrests 32-year-old suspected burglar inside Osun mosque

By Shina Abubakar

A suspected burglar, Nurudeen Olawale, 32, has been arrested by the Osun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, while stealing inside a mosque before dawn prayers.

In a statement issued by Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, on Monday, the suspect was arrested after he was caught trying to steal money from the mosque’s locker.

The suspect who was arrested at the mosque along Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, was caught last weekend, and Amotekun was alerted.

Operatives stormed the mosque and arrested the suspect, after which he confessed to the crime, saying he usually targets religious centers to perpetrate the crime.

Similarly, the Commander of the Corps, Adekunle Omoyele, told newsmen that five other suspects were arrested for offences ranging from fraud to stealing.

According to him, one Monsuru Moshood, 35, was caught stealing cables installed in a building and sold the wires, valued at N350,000, for N10,000.

“One Oladare Yusuf, 21, was arrested after stealing cocoa from a farm in Apara village. Residents quickly notified Amotekun officers, who acted immediately and captured the suspect. Yusuf admitted to the offense, stating it was his first attempt and that he intended to sell the cocoa beans if successful.

“One Olamide Olowo, 39, from Okinni, who was accused of making fake mobile money transfers to foodstuff sellers in Osogbo, was arrested at his hideout after absconding from the scene of his latest scam. He was tracked and arrested, after which he confessed to having duped 10 persons with his stock trading scheme.

He added that two other suspects, Hamzat Mukaila, 45, a motorcyclist from Osogbo, and Tobi Omoranti, 30, a security guard from Ibadan, were arrested in the Ita-Olokan area of Osogbo with a Cutlass and a gun, around 12:25 am, while attempting to burgle a shop.

Omoyele urged the President to remain security conscious, report any suspicious movements, and assured them that the corps would always ensure the safety of lives and properties across the state.

