AMIR Fund supports OAU Lab with endowment to Power Biomedical research

From left : Members of Prof. Shittu’s research team, Director of Linkages and Partnerships Office, Prof. A. Oluwaranti; Vice Dean (representing the Dean, Faculty of Science), Dr. B. Igbeneghu; representative of the University Librarian, Dr. O. Omooboye; Prof. Adebayo Shittu; founder of AMIR Fund, Ridwan Sorunke; Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Prof. Adebayo Bamire; representatives of Dev Afrique Development, and Director of Legal Services, OAU, Mrs. O. Shittu, during a strategic engagement session at OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

By Innocent Anaba

Determined to advance local scientific research, AMIR Fund for Education, Science, and Technology, through FirstBank Trustees, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, supporting Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, by establishing a fund dedicated to bolstering research in molecular biology and oncology in the University.

The endowment is structured to support OAU in two distinct but related areas, support biomedical and oncology research efforts in Professor Adebayo Shittu’s Laboratory within the Department of Microbiology and establish an annual postgraduate research fellowship award to support master’s and doctoral students focused on molecular biology and oncology research within the laboratory.

During the signing ceremony, AMIR Fund founder, Ridwan Sorunke discussed his personal connection to OAU and Prof. Shittu’s influence, who mentored him while at the university.

“This endowment is rooted in my gratitude for the education I received in this institution and the guidance I was given. This fund is designed to catalyse local finances and build a robust framework for scientific research, right here in Nigeria, ensuring that our brightest minds have the resources they need,” Sorunke said.

He emphasised that the initiative is “the first of many” and hopes that “with this template that has been designed, we would be able to sustain and continue it along the line.”

Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, thanked AMIR Fund for the initiative, stating that it would be “instrumental in helping to scale forward many innovations in the department as well as the school itself.”

He urged other alumni to follow this example and give back to their alma mater.

Prof. Shittu, founder of the Molecular Bacteriology Laboratory, expressed how the fund would significantly improve the department’s work, recalling an experience from his own PhD days. This experience, he said, made him resolve to ensure his students would not face the same challenges, a commitment he has been upholding through his work.

The fund is a bold commitment to nurturing excellence and rewarding dedication. Every act of giving through AMIR FEST is “Ridwan’s quiet, powerful way of saying, ‘I was once where you are and someone believed in me. Now, I believe in you.”.

Also in attendance at the signing were Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. G. Aderonmu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. E. Akinfala, Director of Linkages and Partnerships Office, Prof. A. Oluwaranti, Vice Dean, Representing the Dean, Faculty of Science, Dr. B. Igbeneghu, Representative of the University Librarian, Dr. O. O. Omooboye, Directorate of Legal Services, OAU, Mrs. O. Shittu, members of Prof Shittu’s Research Team and Representatives from FirstBank Trustees and Dev Afrique Development Advisors.