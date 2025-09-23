Ambush: Troops, vigilantes kill several bandits in Niger State, 2 vigilantes killed

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with local vigilantes, on Monday engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle at Dare Biyu village, near Beri in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, killing several of the attackers.

Military sources said the encounter, which lasted between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., also claimed the lives of two vigilante operatives, identified as Yusuf Dan Basi and Bello Shagari, while another, Naziru Lawal, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment at Beri Hospital.

According to the source, the troops and vigilantes were initially encircled by reinforced bandit elements but fought back with “accurate fire,” evacuating casualties and shielding civilians in the area.

“Despite the difficult terrain and enemy encirclement tactics, our troops were able to stabilize the situation, secure withdrawal routes for civilians, and prevent wider escalation,” the source explained.

The bandits reportedly reinforced their numbers using motorcycles and employed rapid switch tactics to evade pursuit. Security sources linked the attackers to a wider network of bandit cells operating across Mariga, Kontagora, Magama, Rijau, and Mashegu LGAs of Niger State.

Observers have raised concern that the continued presence of the groups near Beri poses a threat to civilians and transit routes. They recommended reinforcement of the Beri–Mariga–Kontagora corridor, establishment of mobile checkpoints, deployment of aerial reconnaissance, and offensive sweep operations against identified bandit cells.