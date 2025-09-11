Amadi not in alliance with Yakubu — Coalition dismisses claim

Yakubu

…urges focus on governance

A coalition of civil society groups, the Transparency and Accountability Rights Initiative (TARI), has asked the public to disregard claims by a group that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is allied with Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi.

In a statement signed by Dr. Agbo Frederick on behalf of TARI, the coalition said the allegation — made during a press conference on September 4, 2025 — is unfounded. TARI called for the immediate retraction of the claim and an apology to Prof. Yakubu and Dr. Amadi.

The coalition also urged political actors and interest groups in Imo State to refrain from circulating unverified allegations and to avoid actions that could distract from preparations for the 2027 elections.

TARI set out the following demands: Retraction of the allegation and an immediate apology to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi. An end to the dissemination of unverified claims that could inflame tensions. And a renewed focus by government and political actors on governance priorities such as job creation, infrastructure and security.

The statement emphasised TARI’s support for due process and called on stakeholders to uphold democratic norms while addressing the state’s developmental challenges.