Alonso’s Real Madrid revitalised for new Champions League mission

Record 15-time kings of Europe Real Madrid open their new Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Marseille hoping they now have the coach and squad to reconquer the throne.

Madrid refreshed their squad this summer with several new signings at a cost of around 170 million euros ($200 million) and hired former midfielder Xabi Alonso to replace veteran Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos were dismantled 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal in last season’s quarter-finals, underlining the need to take a step forward both tactically and in terms of personnel.

With a top-heavy attack as Ancelotti insisted on regularly lining up with a ‘fantastic four’ of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham, Madrid’s defence was easily fractured.

Ancelotti could not find the right strategy to protect the team and although Mbappe hit top form in the second half of the season, star power alone was not enough against Europe’s elite.

Madrid suffered six defeats in the competition, including against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, ending the season without a major trophy and seeing bitter rivals Barcelona lift a domestic treble.

French superstar Mbappe has started the season in spectacular form with four goals in four La Liga matches, but Madrid fans are equally impressed by the solidity Alonso has installed so far.

Madrid have two clean sheets and survived playing for an hour with 10 men against Real Sociedad on Saturday to win and maintain their 100 percent start to their league campaign.

“The assessment, after playing for so long with one fewer player, is that we had some good phases, phases in which we knew how to dig deep,” said Alonso, pleased with his team’s collective hard work, which was not always evident last season.

“The players made a huge effort and dug deep for the benefit of the team.”

Unlike Ancelotti, Alonso has already shown flexibility, both in terms of his approach and selection.

Winger Vinicius Junior was dropped for the league match against Real Oviedo and brought off early as he struggled against Real Sociedad.

With the expanded Champions League format meaning teams play eight group matches, Alonso suggested he will be rotating his line-ups in the weeks ahead.

“We’re going to need everyone. We’re in a period with a lot of matches,” said the Basque coach.

“It’s important for everyone to be involved so that we can be competitive and consistent in our performance.”

That consistency was lacking last season as Madrid would flip-flop between superb and sorry in Ancelotti’s final year.

– Ancelotti, Zidane legacy –

Despite the disappointing ending Alonso has big shoes to fill at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti managed to win the Champions League three times with the club, equalling Zinedine Zidane’s trio of triumphs, all six coming in the past 12 seasons.

Nicknamed Mister Champions, Ancelotti has a record five trophies as a coach.

Alonso finished as a Europa League final runner-up with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 and is at the start of his coaching career.

The Spaniard, who played in midfield for Liverpool and Real Madrid, won the Champions League with each of those clubs as a player.

Adding to those as a coach is the key for his longevity at Real Madrid, who value the Champions League above all other trophies.

Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras’ arrivals have bolstered Madrid’s defence, which was flagging last season, while starlet Franco Mastantuono adds guile in attack.

Bellingham has been sidelined for the start of the campaign after shoulder surgery and will add yet more options for Alonso when he returns in the next few weeks.

With Mbappe at his best and the team showing positive signs at the start of the season, Madrid supporters are optimistic they can hold their own against the continent’s best once more.