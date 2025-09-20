Alliance of Sahel states weighs withdrawal from International Criminal Court

Justice ministers of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) have discussed the possibility of a coordinated withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The talks also considered the creation of a regional judicial body, the Sahelian Criminal and Human Rights Court (CPS-DH), which the bloc says would strengthen sovereignty and provide a framework for justice within the region.

Officials noted that the proposed court is intended to serve as a regional mechanism for addressing criminal and human rights issues, reducing reliance on external judicial structures.

The discussion follows previous statements by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger highlighting the need for stronger regional institutions.

The three countries have already begun reforms to their criminal legislation and drafted a roadmap for the construction of a prison facility designed to meet international standards.

Reports in African media indicate that the CPS-DH could become a central pillar of the AES’s judicial strategy, with some commentators presenting it as a possible alternative to the ICC.

No final decision on withdrawal has yet been announced, but AES officials say consultations will continue as the bloc works toward greater judicial independence.