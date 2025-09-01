Alleged Terrorism: We’ll take further actions against Ekpa – AGF

Simon Ekpa in court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri.

ABUJA– The Federal Government, on Monday, said it would take further actions against a separatist agitator and self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, following his conviction on terrorism-related charges, by a Finnish court.

FG, in a statement that was signed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said the “appropriate further actions” would be taken upon receipt and understudying a copy of the judgement of the court.

Commending Ekpa’s conviction by the Finnish court, the AGF, said: “We receive the good news of the conviction of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, by the Finnish court.

“His conviction for the charges of terrorism and other related offences filed against him by the Finnish government is a confirmation that Ekpa had influenced and committed heinous crimes against the Nigerian people, especially in the South East.

“We commend the Finnish authorities for supporting Nigerian in the fight against insecurity and see this as a signal of future collaboration.

“Appropriate further actions would be taken upon receipt and understudying a copy of the judgement of the court.”