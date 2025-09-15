Alleged murder: Son of ex-SDP guber candidate demands probe

By Evelyn Usman

The eldest son of the late former Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Samuel, has demanded a thorough investigation into his father’s death, describing the circumstances as “shocking and inexplicable.”

Samuel, who said he saw his father a day before his passing, explained that he opened a case because he failed to get the clear explanation for what happened.

“I saw him the day before. So, it is very shocking to see this happen. That is why I opened the case to find out how he died, because I wasn’t getting any explanation. It has been very tough, and I just want to do my best to understand how he died. There has to be an explanation, and that explanation is what we are looking forward to,” he said.

His call for answers followed the circulation of a disturbing photograph of Akingboye’s body, showing bruises on his head, which fueled suspicion that his death may not have been natural. Initial reports had stated that he died quietly at home in the early hours of Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

An overseas-based investigator, Olujimi Lijoka, in a viral video, alleged that N205 million was suspiciously moved from the late politician’s account hours after his death, spread across three different accounts. He urged the Ikale community to rise and demand justice for the late politician.

There were also unconfirmed reports that Akingboye, fondly called OBA, may have sustained injuries during a domestic quarrel. However, his daughter, Michaella, dismissed such speculations, urging Nigerians to be cautious.

“I urge the public to debunk everything that has been posted on blogs and social media. Everything is not the truth. We believe the police are carrying out their investigation diligently, and the truth will surely come to light. The whole family stands with the police,” she stated.

Detectives from the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, visited the late politician’s Victoria Garden City, Ajah residence. Five domestic staff were reportedly taken in for questioning.

, while physical and biological evidence was collected from the scene.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Moshood, assured the family and public that no effort would be spared in unraveling the cause of Akingboye’s death. “He was said to be hale and hearty, and his body was found in his compound.

“This was someone who slept with his family in his house. All of this needs to be investigated. We will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the cause of his death is unraveled. And where there is any reasonable suspicion, we will ensure those involved are apprehended,” Moshood declared.