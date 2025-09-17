Alleged murder: Police detain Akingboye’s family members, aides

Akingboye

By Evelyn Usman



Detectives of the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) have detained nine persons as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of former Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Bamidele Akingboye.



Those in custody include five immediate family members of the late politician and four domestic staff.



Police sources said that “scientific investigations” informed the decision to invite the family members and aides for questioning.



Recall that news of Mr. Akingboye’s death broke on September 3, 2025, after his body was reportedly found at the backyard of his residence under unclear circumstances.



The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olorundare Moshood, had earlier assured that the command under his watch would leave no stone unturned in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the politician’s death and bringing anyone found culpable to book.