‘All Hands on Deck’: FG unveils theme for Nigeria’s 65th anniversary

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has announced “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation” as the official theme for the country’s 2025 Independence Day celebrations.

Director, Information and Public Relations in the the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Segun Imohiosen disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the theme indicates the need for unity, collaboration and patriotism among government institutions, the private sector, civil society and citizens to advance national peace, prosperity and progress.

According to the statement, the choice of theme reflects Nigeria’s resilience since independence in 1960, stressing the importance of consolidating past achievements while pursuing loftier goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Government agencies and partners are expected to align their programmes with the anniversary theme to ensure its message resonates across all spheres of national life.

As part of activities lined up for the 65th Independence celebrations, a Juma’at prayer will hold on Friday, September 26, followed by an inter-denominational church service on Sunday, September 28. There will also be a World Press Conference on Monday, September 29, in Abuja.