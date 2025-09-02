Alimi colloquim: ‘Nigeria needs competent, compassionate leaders in healthcare’

Nigeria Flag

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria’s ailing health system can only be rescued by leaders who embody competence, character, and compassion as the same values that defined the late Dr. Mustapha Faiz Alimi, medical experts and government officials declared at the maiden Dr. Mustapha Alimi Colloquium held in Lagos at the weekend.

Gathered to honour the former Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, participants used the platform to call for a new culture of leadership in healthcare, warning that Nigeria cannot build strong institutions without integrity and empathy at the core.

Declaring the event open, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, said the outpouring of tributes to Dr. Alimi was proof that he lived out those values in service.

“Competence, character, and compassion are the pillars of leadership and national growth. If you have competence guided by fairness and justice, and exercised with compassion, you build lasting institutions. That is the example Dr. Alimi left behind,” Hamzat said.

Speaking, the Minister of Health State for Health add Isiaq Salako who was represented by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, stressed that Alimi’s legacy was a call to action for practitioners

“Success in healthcare is not measured by profit but by quality of care, equity, and access. Dr. Alimi understood this. He matched technical brilliance with compassion. That is the balance our system needs,” Isiaq noted.

Also, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Sola Labinjo, described Alimi as a visionary who fused skill with humanity.

“Character includes integrity, honesty, fairness, and justice. Competence is the ability to deliver. Compassion is power tempered with humanity. Dr. Alimi had a vision, a dream, and he worked in a hurry to achieve it. That is why we celebrate him today,” he said.

Also, his colleagues and mentees pointed to Alimi’s humility and mentorship.

Also speaking, the Acting Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Lagos, NOHIL, Dr. Lawal Wakeel Olaide, said his example remains a compass for younger doctors.

“Every physician must embody competence, character, and compassion. Unfortunately, these values are fading in our society. But training, mentorship, and reminders of legacies like Dr. Alimi’s will keep us on track. He showed us that every patient is a king and must be treated with dignity,” he stressed.

From the civil society front, Sulaimon Olokodano, Executive Secretary of Muslims in National Development (MIND), framed the discourse around national wellbeing.

“A healthy nation is a happy nation. Once you face a health challenge, it becomes your only challenge. Dr. Alimi’s story is proof that competence, character, and compassion are not just healthcare values, they are nation-building tools,” Olokodano said.

The tributes took an emotional turn when Alimi’s widow, Mrs. Aduke Alimi, recalled his devotion to the hospital even while battling illness.

“Even while he was sick, every tiny window of wellness he had, he spent it on the phone advocating for the hospital. He believed this hospital could be the very best in Nigeria. My greatest prayer is that his legacy is sustained,” she said, drawing a standing ovation.

The colloquium, jointly organized by the National Orthopaedic Hospital and Muslims in National Development, MIND, featured lectures, tributes, and panel reflections on healthcare professionalism and leadership. Organizers said it would become an annual platform to inspire practitioners and policymakers to anchor Nigeria’s health sector on values that outlive individuals.