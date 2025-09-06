Akume urges kinsmen to sustain support for President Tinubu

Akume

..as he hands over ICT Centre, upgraded primary school in hometown

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Sen. George Akume has urged Benue people to sustain support for President Bola Tinubu, to succeed in his implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He made the call weekend when he handed over fully renovated structures he personally facilitated through the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and fully equipped with ICT Laboratory at his alma mater, LGEA Primary School Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The Special Adviser to the SGF on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga in a statement said Senator Akume recalled his primary school days as he fought back emotion saying “today is a very great day for me, and very fulfilling too as it sparks off some beautiful and well cherished memories of my life.

“My journey to stardom began here some many decades ago. The renovation of the entire school structure and fully equipped ICT Laboratory is part of my little contribution to the growth of my alma mater, and education of the state generally.

“I want to admonish you to continue to support my principal, President Bola Tinubu. He has initiated life changing initiatives interventions that he alone has the drive and capacity to implement for the betterment of all citizens.

“As some of you are aware, the Makurdi-Katsina Ala Road reconstruction, Badagary-Sokoto Highway, Makurdi-Otukpo-9th Mile Road, Lagos-Calabar Super Highway and Enugu-Onitsha Express Way among other road infrastructures are currently ongoing with more to kick start soon to enhance economic growth across the country.”

Senator Akume also announced a scholarship scheme for students of LGEA Primary School Wannune and encouraged the people to take advantage of the Federal Polytechnic Wanune, which now runs about 21 courses, to further their education.

Receiving the school structures, the Education Secretary, ES, Tarka LGA, Mr. Aondoakaa Kwaghbo lauded Senator Akume for the modest donation, noting that, education remains the bedrock for meaningful development to thrive in all societies.

He also thanked him for the fully equipped ICT Centre noting that the facility would go a long to enhance the students’ level of computer literacy.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba who performed the handing over ceremony, appreciated the SGF for his thoughtfulness in facilitating the project, and warm reception granted the UBEC delegation.

The Ter Mbakor, HRH Gregory Gandeoron who led other traditional rulers to the occasion, thanked Sen. Akume for always placing the Mbakor people and Benue generally, on the national map.

He said: “My dearest son in whom I am well pleased, Sen. George Akume, you have continued to be our source of pride. Today again, I stand in firm communion with the ancestors of our land to bless you, and also pledge total support to President Tinubu in his quest to reform the country.”

Other members of the UBEC team that witnessed the handover included the Director Physical Planning, Engr. Sadiq Saad, Special Adviser the Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Gold and Deputy ES Technical, UBEC, Mr. Rasaq Akinyemi.