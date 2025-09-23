Video: ‘Akpabio treated me like his servant’ — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Embattled Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of treating her like a domestic servant.

The lawmaker made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing journalists in her office at the National Assembly complex, shortly after her office was reopened by the sergeant-at-arms following a six-month suspension.

Natasha was suspended after accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment: an allegation she has so far been unable to substantiate.

Reflecting on her ordeal, the senator described the past six months as a period of survival.

She said, “From the unjust suspension to the recall, we survived the blockade of roads, we survived the blackmail from the crazy lady on Facebook, it’s amazing what we had to survive.

“I give God Almighty the glory and my deepest appreciation to the good people of Kogi Central senatorial district, Nigerians at large, and to my husband. I pray all men support their wives like you have supported me.

“Sometimes, it’s good to put the institutions to the test, we can’t [cower] in the face of injustice, no one is more Nigerian us.

“Senator Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am, he is not the governor of this place and he treated me as if I was his servant or domestic staff in his house.

“It’s very unfortunate that at this time after so many years of democracy we will have a National Assembly been runned by such dictatorship, it’s totally unacceptable.

“As for me, I’m glad to be hear and even though we have been illegally suspended, no day have I hesitated in effectively carrying out my duties as a senator of Kogi Central to the very best of my capacity.”

