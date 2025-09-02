Akpabio, Okpebholo, Makinde, PSC, others mourn Arase

Solomon Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi ,Evelyn Usman & Ozioruva Aliu

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late former Inspector-General of Police and immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC, Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who passed away on Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness.

Arase was a thoroughbred professional—Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, lamented that Nigeria had lost “a gentleman, fine officer, and consummate security expert.”

He recalled that Arase, during his tenure as IGP, transformed the Nigerian Police through reforms anchored on professionalism and discipline.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Solomon Arase, a thoroughbred professional who gave his all to policing and security. His death was sudden and painful, but his impact on the Nigerian Police will endure,” Akpabio said.

He extended condolences on behalf of the National Assembly to the Arase family, the Inspector-General of Police, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the people of Edo State, praying God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Edo lost a patriotic son—Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, described Arase as “a patriotic son of the soil who brought respect and honour to the Nigeria Police.”

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo said: “We have lost a great mind, a dedicated public servant, and an exceptional leader. Dr. Arase was a man of integrity who rose to the pinnacle of his career through hard work and dedication. His tenure as the 18th Inspector-General of Police was marked by reforms and a commitment to community policing.”

He added that Arase’s legacy would continue to inspire young police officers and leaders across the country.

He was Nigeria’s most resourceful police boss—Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, joined in mourning the late Arase, describing him as “one of Nigeria’s most resourceful police chiefs.”

Makinde recalled his longstanding ties with Arase, saying Oyo State benefitted from his professional insights even after retirement.

“His death leaves a void in the security sector. He was not only one of the finest IGPs in active service but also one of the most experienced retired officers, whose counsel would have remained valuable to Nigeria in the years ahead,” he said.

Nigeria lost a patriot — PSC

The Police Service Commission, where Arase served as Chairman until July, described his death as “tragic and a great loss.”

A statement from the Commission praised him as “a distinguished officer, cerebral leader and pathfinder whose foresight repositioned the PSC.”

The Commission noted that Arase oversaw the relocation of the PSC to its befitting corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, and left behind a record of integrity and reform.

A PSC delegation led by retired Justice Paul Adamu Galumje visited Arase’s family in Abuja yesterday to commiserate with them. The Commission has also opened a condolence register at its headquarters.

Idahosa, Oshiomhole recall his humility

Edo Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, described Arase’s death as a great loss to the state and the country. He noted that Arase’s legacy as “one of the finest officers to lead the Police” would remain a source of pride to Edo people.

Former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, remembered Arase as “a fine officer, gentleman and community leader who never forgot his roots.”

Oshiomhole said: “During my second term as governor, he served as IGP. He was exceptionally knowledgeable, humble, jovial, and sympathetic. Nigeria has lost a patriot and Edo State a respected son.”

A worthy ambassador — Alimikhen

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, also paid tribute, describing Arase as “a worthy ambassador of Afemai land and a committed security chief.”

He noted that Arase’s embrace of community policing strengthened trust between the police and society.

“His leadership and vision provided a sense of security on which many relied. His legacy of service and commitment will be remembered and cherished forever,” Alimikhena said.

Force Headquarters mourns

The atmosphere at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja, was heavy with grief yesterday, following the passing of Arase.

Senior police officers who had served under him at various stages of their careers were visibly downcast, many wearing long faces as they went about their duties in unusual quietness.

For most of them, routine activities took a different turn. Some declined unscheduled visits, while others altered their schedules to focus only on pressing matters.“It is a difficult day for us,” one officer whispered, capturing the somber mood that enveloped the Force Headquarters.

Stood for Merit

Officers recalled that Arase, as IGP, set policies that raised the integrity of the police system by ensuring that promotions were strictly on merit. Later, as PSC Chairman, he resisted political pressure by insisting only qualified candidates who passed recruitment examinations should be enlisted into the Force.

One officer recalled: “He received over a thousand names from politicians and traditional rulers of people who never wrote the exam. But he insisted those who passed must be taken first. Before you knew it, he was removed and accused of altering the list. But he stood for merit.”

Focus on Welfare

At the middle cadre, particularly among Assistant and Chief Superintendents of Police, Arase was remembered for addressing welfare issues. Officers noted that he approved long-overdue arrears of salary increments ignored by his predecessors.

An officer narrated: “IGPs before him refused to pay even when arrears had been approved. But Arase ordered it to be paid. That was what I used to begin foundation on a land I bought eight years before then. Anytime I see my house, I remember Arase.”

Father Figure

Beyond policies, many officers described him as approachable, fair, and compassionate. He was remembered for mentoring younger officers, encouraging them in their career paths, and giving respect to all ranks.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police said: “He never discriminated between the high and the low. Whether you were a Constable or a Commissioner, he gave you the same respect. He lived for the Force, lived for fairness, and lived for truth. The grief in our hearts is unmistakable.