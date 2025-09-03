Ajayi, Otudeko, Agu lead exclusive screening of nollywood drama Over the Bridge

By Janice Uduogu

Anticipation heightened for Nollywood’s latest big-screen drama, Over The Bridge, as Nile Cinemas at Vintano Hotel, Lekki, hosted an exclusive screening of the film ahead of its nationwide release on September 5.

Directed by Tolu Ajayi, written and produced by Tosin Otudeko, and distributed by Nile Entertainment, Over The Bridge is set against the backdrop of corporate Lagos. It tells the story of a man entrusted with a major public infrastructure project that collapses, sparking a nationwide investigation and a personal quest for redemption.

Speaking after the screening, director Ajayi noted the film’s global journey across London, New York, Nairobi, Kigali and several Francophone countries. “One of the things I’m proudest of is that it’s a film every person can connect with. There’s always something to take away,” he said.

Producer Otudeko explained that the film was inspired by her interest in how political and corporate decisions ripple across society. She praised the chemistry between lead actors Ozzy Agu and Segilola Ogidan, describing the casting process as competitive but rewarding. She also acknowledged the production’s challenges, particularly balancing budget demands and schedules across multiple locations, while crediting Nile Entertainment’s support for ensuring distribution.

The film has already earned 12 nominations at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), winning two, which Otudeko described as “deeply gratifying and proof of the team’s hard work.”

Lead actor Agu, who plays Folarin, spoke on the emotional depth of his role. “I was drawn to the psychological weight of the character. The process was truly collaborative—Tolu was open to our creative input, which made the work richer,” he said.

Group CEO of The Nile Media Entertainment Group, Moses Babatope, described the project as a testament to the kind of storytelling made for the big screen. “Its cinematography and global recognition already speak volumes about its quality,” he said. The company’s General Manager, Mrs. Nowekere Alexis Segun-Ojo, added that Over The Bridge reflects the calibre of projects the distributor is committed to supporting.

Guests at the screening also lauded the film. Actor Deyemi Okantawon and media personality Zeezee Ihe Okuneye urged audiences not to miss the lessons embedded in the story, while distribution strategist Cassandra Ojiugo Onwualu praised its layered storytelling, its bold portrayal of Lagos, and its sensitivity to mental health and family themes.

Over The Bridge opens in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, with its mix of corporate intrigue, personal reckoning and universal themes expected to resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.