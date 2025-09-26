Aiyedatiwa urges corps members to embody patriotism, integrity, discipline

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embody the values of patriotism, discipline, selflessness, and integrity throughout their national service.

Aiyedatiwa gave the charge during the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps Members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

He described the service year as a “golden opportunity,” urging corps members to see their deployment not as a mere obligation but as a platform to make lasting contributions to their host communities.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Segun Omoyofunmi, the governor said: “NYSC remains a formidable instrument for fostering peace, unity, and integration in Nigeria. By deploying young graduates to every corner of the country, the scheme continues to break down barriers of ethnicity, language, and culture, thereby reinforcing the foundation of national cohesion.”

He assured corps members of his administration’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and security, adding that government is working closely with security agencies to ensure their protection across all local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, represented by the Director of Youth, Ondo State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs. Catherine Okukpe, commended the governor for his sustained support for the scheme. She said the orientation course was deliberately designed to mould corps members into disciplined leaders equipped with the skills and resilience to contribute to nation-building.

The State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities, including leadership training, paramilitary drills, citizenship education, and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

Bakare appealed to corps employers to prioritise the welfare and accommodation of corps members posted to their establishments, while calling on the state government to continue improving camp facilities. She also encouraged corps members to respect the values of their host communities, remain law-abiding, and uphold the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

The swearing-in ceremony featured the inspection of camp facilities and ongoing projects at the orientation camp.