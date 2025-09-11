Aiyedatiwa promises to develop Akure to befitting state capital

Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the groundbreaking ceremony of the housing units.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State says his administration is working towards giving Akure a facelift to become a befitting state capital.

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Thursday in Akure while flagging off the construction of 32 units of four-bedroom terraced residential buildings for members of the State Executive Council.

Aiyedatiwa stated that the project was conceived to address the longstanding challenge of inadequate government quarters for top state officials.

The governor noted that only a few cabinet members had previously been accommodated within secure government housing facilities.

According to him, the ongoing urban transformation in the Alagbaka area is a prelude to other projects aimed at transforming the city into a modern state capital.

“This project is significant as it provides modern terraced buildings with amenities that ensure the safety and comfort of our cabinet members.

“Each unit is well-planned, combining efficiency of space with the security of a gated environment,” he said.

The governor promised that work would also be expedited on major road projects in the city, particularly Ijoka Road and the Onyearugbulem-Shagari flyover, in addition to other road projects currently being planned.

According to the governor, the 32 units comprise 28 houses arranged in five clusters of modern terrace blocks, along with four exclusive stand-alone homes.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the initiative aligned with his administration’s developmental agenda and underscored his commitment to improving the welfare of those driving government business.

He appealed for patience from other arms of government – the legislature and judiciary, assuring them that similar projects would be extended to them in due course.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye described the housing project as a clear demonstration of Aiyedatiwa’s resolve to reduce the state’s infrastructure deficit.

Olawoye urged the contractor to deliver on schedule.

The Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing, Biola Oladapo, commended the governor’s foresight, describing the initiative as a legacy project that would enhance unity, productivity and the welfare of cabinet members.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, urged the governor to sustain the pace of development in the state capital.

