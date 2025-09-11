Aiyedatiwa flags off construction of 32 housing units for cabinet members

…Promises affordable housing scheme for civil servants

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has flagged off the construction of 32 units of four-bedroom terraced residential buildings for members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Akure, the governor described the initiative as a milestone project aimed at addressing the long-standing challenge of inadequate government quarters for top state officials. He noted that only a few cabinet members had previously enjoyed secured government housing facilities.

“This project is significant as it provides modern terraced buildings with amenities that ensure safety and comfort. Each unit is well-planned, combining efficiency of space with the security of a gated environment,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor explained that the 32 units will comprise 28 houses arranged in clusters of terrace blocks and four stand-alone homes, supported by a gatehouse and a utility block for effective management.

He stressed that the project aligns with his administration’s developmental agenda, OUR EASE, and reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare of those driving government business. While appealing for patience from other arms of government, he assured the legislature and judiciary that similar projects would be extended to them.

Aiyedatiwa also reiterated plans to roll out an affordable housing scheme for civil servants across the state, adding that his government was committed to transforming Akure into a modern state capital comparable to any in Nigeria. He cited ongoing urban renewal efforts in the Alagbaka area as a prelude to bigger projects, including the Ijoka Road and Irese flyover.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, described the project as a clear demonstration of the governor’s resolve to reduce the state’s infrastructure deficit, urging the contractor to deliver quality work on schedule.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, commended Aiyedatiwa for the initiative and encouraged him to sustain the pace of development in the state capital.