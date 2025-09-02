Aiyedatiwa approves N350m scholarship, bursary for Ondo students

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the disbursement of N350 million for the 2025 scholarship and bursary scheme for students of Ondo origin in higher institutions across the country.

The package covers five categories of scholarships, including those for medical and law students, as well as students with disabilities.

This year’s scheme will benefit about 12,000 students—an improvement from last year when N335 million was disbursed to 11,200 beneficiaries.

Last year, Aiyedatiwa also raised the annual bursary from N10,000 to N20,000, while students with disabilities received N75,000 each and scholarship awardees got N100,000 each.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to education, describing it as the cornerstone of development and the key to unlocking the potential of young people.

“Many of our students face significant financial challenges in pursuing their academic dreams. That is why we have these bursary and scholarship awards, to provide support, alleviate burdens, and enable our students to focus on their studies,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The approval comes two weeks after the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) began payment of its 2023/2024 scholarship and bursary scheme, benefitting 4,837 indigent students from its mandate areas.