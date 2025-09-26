Airport access gates, car parks, VIP lounges go cashless – FAAN

FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said beginning from September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport access gates, car parks, VIP and protocol lounges will be made digitally.

A statement by the agency’s management said this was to respond to the growing demand for safe, modern and transparent payment systems and ensuring the country’s airports conform with global digital trends.

According to the agency, passengers could obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at any airport access gate in Lagos and Abuja.

The statement reads: “FAAN, in partnership with Paystack, is proud to announce the roll-out of operation go cashless, a cashless contactless payment solution across all airports beginning with Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Effective September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport Access Gates, Car Parks, FAAN VIP and Protocol Lounges will go cashless which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points. Travelers and airport users will now enjoy fast and seamless services by using a secure contactless payment option.

“This initiative responds to the growing demand for safe, modern, and transparent payment systems while ensuring Nigeria’s airports remain aligned with global digital trends. By reducing reliance on cash, FAAN aims to enhance efficiency, improve revenue assurance, and deliver a better customer experience at our airports.

“To ease the transition, trained brand ambassadors have been deployed at access gates and around the terminals to guide users, assist with onboarding, provide demonstrations, and answer questions they may have.”