Air Tanzania starts Lagos–Dar es Salaam flights, govt pledges visa reforms

By Dickson Omobola

Tanzanian government has pledged to review its visa system to ease travel for Nigerians flying from Lagos to Tanzania on the country’s national carrier, Air Tanzania.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Professor Godius Kahyararara, disclosed this in Lagos as Air Tanzania launched direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos.

Kahyararara said the decision to start direct flights to Lagos was made to ensure the connectivity of the African continent.

Addressing newsmen at the event, he said: “What I can promise is that within a week, there will be major changes in the visa system. We have already discussed this with our colleagues in Nigeria and Tanzania, and it is one of the issues that must be resolved to ensure the direct flight benefits both countries.

“We have Nigerians who travel for tourism, and Zanzibar is their most attractive destination. Our research showed that they often take longer to reach Zanzibar because they travel through Addis Ababa or Nairobi, which are longer routes. Now, it will be possible to reach Tanzania in less than five hours.”

Also speaking, Tanzania Ambassador to Nigeria, Selestine Kakele, said: “Nigeria is Africa’s second largest economy after South Africa. In certain indicators, Egypt also ranks second after South Africa. For us, this represents a great opportunity to open up Tanzania by establishing direct air transport services that connect our two nations. This connection will strengthen trade, investment, and people-to-people ties between Tanzania and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Air Tanzania, Eng. Peter Ulanga, highlighted the opportunities and invited Nigerian travellers to explore Tanzania’s world-class attractions; from the Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro to Zanzibar’s beaches; while celebrating Nigeria’s energy, culture and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond passenger travel, Eng. Ulanga also announced plans to expand cargo freighter operations, with capacity for 54 tons. This will open new trade flows from Nigerian yams to Tanzanian coffee building commerce and fueling prosperity. “With Lagos now in our network, Air Tanzania connects to 29 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, including Johannesburg, Nairobi, Dubai, Mumbai, and Guangzhou. This is more than a timetable, it is a rhythm of progress and a shared destiny for our people.

“This is more than a new route. It is a rhythm of progress, starting with three weekly flights from Dar es Salaam to Lagos (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) and return flights from Lagos (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday). Together, we are opening the skies to greater business, tourism, and cultural exchange.”