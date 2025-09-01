Aiguobarueghian bags  2025 best performing Legislator award

…Dedicates Honour to the People of Ovia North-East Constituency 1

Honourable Charity Iguodala Aiguobarueghian, Minority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly and representative of Ovia North-East Constituency 1, has been conferred with the 2025 Best Performing Constituency Outreach Legislator Award by Papyrus Magazine State Assemblies Award.

The accolade was presented at a distinguished ceremony held at the African Continental Hotel, Abuja, where Hon. Aiguobarueghian was formally recognized by the eminent media organization for his exemplary legislative service.

In his remarks, Hon. Chief Doofan Damsa-Justin, Publisher of The Papyrus Global, noted that the organization had meticulously tracked Hon. Aiguobarueghian’s legislative endeavours and observed a redefinition of impactful representation under his stewardship. “His tenure,” Chief Damsa-Justin asserted, “has ushered in tangible transformation within Ovia North-East Constituency 1 and has meaningfully enhanced the living standards of his constituents, establishing a lasting legacy of service and leadership.”

In accepting the award, a visibly gratified Hon. Aiguobarueghian expressed profound humility and renewed commitment. “This honour is not mine alone,” he remarked. “I dedicate it to God Almighty and to the good people of Ovia North-East Constituency 1, whose trust and support empower me to serve as their voice in the Edo State House of Assembly.”

The occasion also provided Hon. Aiguobarueghian with the opportunity to engage with fellow lawmakers from across the federation, exchanging insights and experiences in legislative governance.