AIG Fayoade denies removal, says he remains in charge of Zone 2 Command

By Emma Nnadozie & Efe Onodjae

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Adegoke Fayoade has debunked media reports claiming he has been removed as the head of Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, insisting that he remains fully in charge of the command and has not received any official communication to the contrary.

An online medium had on Wednesday reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the removal of AIG Fayoade over alleged succession intrigues. The report quickly went viral, sparking speculations within the security community.

Reacting via phone call to Vanguard on Wednesday night, AIG Fayoade dismissed the report as false and misleading.

“As far as I am concerned, it is not true. I have not received any paper or anything, and people have been calling me everywhere. I am still working at Zone 2 and doing my official duties as the AIG in charge,” he stated.

He further clarified that he has continued to discharge his responsibilities without interruption, noting that he remains committed to maintaining peace and security across the Zone, which covers Lagos and Ogun States.

The senior officer lamented that the unverified report has caused tension, stressing that he has not been served with any redeployment or removal letter from the police authorities.

“People have been calling me everywhere, but as I speak to you, I am still the AIG Zone 2. I have not received any official letter, and I am doing my duties,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, efforts to get official confirmation from the Force Headquarters proved abortive as no formal statement had been issued at press time.