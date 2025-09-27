AICIF 2025: SEC, Metropolitan champion ethical finance in Nigeria

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the country’s non-interest finance market through a strategic partnership with Metropolitan Skills Limited and Metropolitan Law Firm.

The pledge was made on Saturday in Abuja during the 2025 Pitch Competition, a pre-conference event leading up to the 7th African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF) slated for November. Themed “Africa Emerging: A Prosperous and Inclusive Outlook,” the event brought together regulators, innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs to spotlight ethical finance as a tool for inclusive growth.

In her opening remarks, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, Conference Chair and Chairman of the Board of Metropolitan Skills Limited, described the partnership with SEC as “a historic step” in positioning Nigeria as a hub for Africa’s ethical finance revolution.

“Islamic finance is not just an abstract set of ideals. Its principles of fairness, risk-sharing, and social responsibility are practical tools for building economies that serve people, not just profits,” she said.

Representing SEC, Director Abdulkadir Abbas noted that the Commission has already developed frameworks covering fintech, crowdfunding, and Sharia-compliant tokenization. He emphasized that innovative products such as Sukuk have financed multi-billion-naira infrastructure projects nationwide, underscoring the transformative potential of non-interest capital markets.

“We are keen on developing all segments, including non-interest finance. This partnership allows us to create awareness, attract innovators, and build a resilient ethical finance system in Nigeria,” Abbas said, adding that SEC’s 10-year non-interest finance master plan — due to expire this year — has laid a strong foundation for growth.

Event Manager for Metropolitan, Yinlaifa Edolo, explained that the N5 million grant awarded at the pitch competition was more than a prize — it was “seed capital for transforming bold ideas into enterprises that can reshape industries.”

Supporting this view, Abimbola Ajinibi, Regional Manager at First Trustees, highlighted that Nigeria’s Islamic finance space had shifted from “theory to real impact” over the past decade, with Sukuk projects worth over a trillion naira financing roads, schools, and hospitals.

Industry experts at the event stressed that embedding Islamic finance principles into Africa’s development strategy could help countries like Nigeria tackle unemployment, poverty, and inequality while strengthening financial resilience and global competitiveness.

With November’s AICIF fast approaching, the Abuja pitch competition has set the tone for regulators, innovators, and investors to chart a path toward Africa’s halal economy and inclusive prosperity.