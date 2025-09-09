A’Ibom village head arrested for shooting sister in palm fruit dispute

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area, for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his sister during a family dispute.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state command, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that a relative alerted authorities about the shooting.

According to the PPRO, “On September 6, operatives of the Command received a report of attempted murder filed by a family member that his brother, Chief Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister, Unwana Effiong Friday Inyang, 32, in the head with a gun.”

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition. Police officers responded to the scene, arrested the suspect, and recovered a long single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation stemmed from a misunderstanding over palm fruits.