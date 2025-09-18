A’Ibom Govt to Monarchs: Guard against harmful cultural practices

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

…As Masquerade Molests Citizen Unprovoked

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — The Akwa Ibom State Government has cautioned traditional rulers against condoning harmful cultural practices in their domains following the reported molestation of a citizen by a masquerade in one of the state’s communities.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong, who conveyed Governor Umo Eno’s displeasure, addressed the monarchs on Wednesday at the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council in Uyo.

Archibong noted that while government respects and promotes cultural heritage, it would not tolerate any practice that undermines the safety and dignity of citizens.

“While the state government is not against culture, it will not condone harmful practices against the people in its name,” he warned.

The commissioner acknowledged the enormous challenges confronting traditional rulers in grassroots development and peacebuilding, commending their support for Governor Eno’s Arise Agenda.

“I appreciate the royal fathers for their work, and I know the governor does not take their contributions for granted. Your support for the governor has been remarkable, and I am sure it will continue. We must support him in all ramifications, 360 degrees,” he stated.

Describing the traditional institution as the bedrock of societal stability, Archibong said monarchs are indispensable in fostering order and creating an enabling environment for government policies to thrive.

He also urged them to mobilize their subjects for the ongoing voter registration exercise, lamenting the low response so far in the state. He stressed that full voter enrollment is critical to strengthening democracy and ensuring fair political representation and development planning.

Looking ahead to the state’s 38th anniversary on September 23, Archibong revealed that part of the activities lined up would include honoring the traditional institution. He called for the monarchs’ full cooperation to make the celebrations a success, describing the gesture as a testament to government’s respect for royalty.