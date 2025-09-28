Agriculture: Firm pushes for youth, women empowerment in five states

By Nnasom David

Agritech company ThriveAgric, in partnership with Crust Microfinance Bank, has launched a multi-state advocacy initiative aimed at driving financial inclusion and creating decent jobs for young people and women across Nigeria.

At the Kaduna leg of its Annual Gender and Youth Advocacy Event, held on Thursday, the organisation said the programme, supported by the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), has already reached over 1,200 beneficiaries and is on track to empower 1,500 youths and women in total.

Themed “From Potential to Opportunity: Driving Gender-Inclusive Youth Employment,” the event drew hundreds of policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and participants. Discussions focused on equipping beneficiaries with financial access, skills, and market opportunities to enable them to transition from subsistence livelihoods to sustainable income-generating ventures, particularly in agriculture.

Head of Operations at ThriveAgric, Uzoma Alika, described the Kaduna gathering as a “powerful demonstration” of what investment in youth and women could achieve. He said the initiative went beyond training, noting that it was creating a network of advocates who would promote inclusive growth in their communities.

“This is more than just a one-day event,” Alika said. “We are not only providing training and financial tools but also fostering a new generation of advocates who will champion inclusive growth in their own communities across Nigeria.”

The advocacy series is being held across five states—Kaduna, Bauchi, Benue, Niger, and Plateau. The programme integrates ThriveAgric’s digital agriculture solutions with Crust MFB’s tailored financial services to build a supportive ecosystem for economic empowerment.

Some beneficiaries at the Kaduna event shared how access to credit, climate-smart farming practices, and structured markets had transformed their agribusiness ventures. They said the initiative helped them move from small-scale farming to more profitable enterprises.

The event concluded with a call for stronger collaboration between stakeholders to expand the programme and place youth and women at the centre of Nigeria’s economic growth agenda.