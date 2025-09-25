Agricultural students appoint Minister as Grand Patron

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS – National Body) has chosen the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, as the Grand Patron of the association.

In a statement signed by Comr. Abdulazeez Bashar, President, National Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS – National Body), the appointment was in recognition of the Minister’s exemplary leadership and commitment to the growth of the nation’s agricultural sector.

“This appointment is a testament to the Honourable Minister’s exemplary leadership, his commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, and his relentless pursuit of food security and sustainability for the nation. Senator Kyari has consistently championed policies and initiatives that seek to empower farmers, modernize agricultural practices, and provide opportunities for young people to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“As the umbrella body representing agricultural students across Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of agriculture, NAAS recognizes the critical importance of strong partnerships between students, policymakers, and industry leaders. The acceptance of Senator Kyari to serve as Grand Patron is therefore both symbolic and strategic. It reinforces the place of students as stakeholders in agricultural development while strengthening the link between classroom learning and real-life agricultural solutions.

“We believe that with Senator Kyari’s vast experience, visionary leadership, and proven dedication to the empowerment of young Nigerians, agricultural students nationwide will be better inspired and positioned to drive innovations in agribusiness, agro-technology, food production, and sustainability. His role as Grand Patron will not only deepen mentorship opportunities but also enhance the visibility of NAAS in championing youth voices in the agricultural value chain.

“On behalf of the over one million agricultural students across Nigeria, NAAS expresses deep appreciation to the Honourable Minister for his gracious acceptance of this appointment. We are confident that this partnership will pave the way for greater collaborations, increased student engagement in agricultural reforms, and a renewed commitment to building a food-secure and economically vibrant Nigeria.”