AGRA, Farm Radio International partner to amplify farmers’ voices

By Jimoh Babatunde

A landmark partnership to strengthen development communication across Africa was unveiled today at the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) 2025 in Dakar, as AGRA and Farm Radio International announced a joint initiative to amplify the voices of youth, women, and smallholder farmers in shaping the continent’s agricultural policies and investments.

The collaboration, anchored in Farm Radio’s Just Communication initiative, will deploy innovative storytelling tools to ensure that grassroots perspectives directly influence high-level debates on food systems.

Aggie Konde, AGRA’s Director of Communication, External Engagement & Advocacy, said the partnership would serve as a catalyst for inclusive transformation.

“No transformation is sustainable unless it is understood, embraced, and owned by the people. Media is one of the strongest catalysts for shaping policy debates, and this partnership ensures that farmers’ voices influence decisions at the highest levels,” she stated.

Shared Initiatives

The partnership follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two organizations and will roll out across multiple countries. Key initiatives include:

Youth-focused media campaigns in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, and Malawi spotlighting young farmers and agripreneurs.

The Just Communication Radio Booth, broadcasting live from AFSF 2025 and other events, with farmer interviews, youth debates, and daily updates reaching millions across Africa.

The Food Systems Media Fellowship and the Voices of Food Systems Award to empower African journalists and recognize excellence in agricultural storytelling.

New storytelling formats such as radio, podcasts, blogs, social media, and video to shift the perception of farming from subsistence to entrepreneurship.

Driving Change Through Media

Kevin Perkins, Executive Director of Farm Radio International, described the partnership as a milestone in Africa’s agricultural journey.

“This marks an important step toward ensuring that African farmers and youth are not just beneficiaries of development but central actors in shaping the future of Africa’s food systems,” Perkins said.

He added that combining AGRA’s agricultural expertise with Farm Radio’s vast media reach would amplify farmer and youth voices, foster inclusive dialogue, and accelerate context-driven solutions.

AGRA President, Alice Ruhweza, echoed this vision, underscoring the role of communication in driving agricultural transformation.

> “Africa’s farmers and young people are at the heart of building resilient and inclusive food systems. This partnership allows us to harness the power of radio and digital platforms to ensure that their voices are heard, their knowledge is valued, and their innovations shared widely,” she said.

A New Era for Food Security

By bridging grassroots voices with continental policy platforms, the partnership seeks to strengthen accountability, participation, and innovation across Africa’s food systems. Organizers say the initiative will not only inform better decision-making but also unlock the potential of millions of Africans to shape the future of food security and agricultural transformation on the continent.