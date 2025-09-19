Home » News » Again, supporters gather ahead of Fubara’s return to work
September 19, 2025

Again, supporters gather ahead of Fubara’s return to work

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Supporters of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara have once again gathered at the Government House in Port Harcourt, eagerly awaiting his return to work.

As was the case on Thursday, the crowd arrived early on Friday, drumming, dancing, and singing.

Supporters divided into two groups, with some stationed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, to welcome the governor.

Fubara is expected to resume his duties following the lifting of the emergency rule by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, September 18.

