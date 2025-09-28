After fresh Borno killing, Ndume seeks deployment of troops to safeguard Nigeria’s border

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Former Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on military authorities to deploy troops to Kirawa in Borno State and its neighbouring communities.

This followed Friday’s Boko Haram ambush along the Kirawa-Pulka road at around 3:00 pm, which claimed the life of a member of the civilian Joint Task Force, JTF, and left motorists as well as passengers injured.

While lamenting the incident, yesterday, Ndume said that since last month’s attack on a Camerounian military base in Kirawa, there has been no military presence around the border.

Ndume, who appreciated the commitment of Nigerian troops to fighting Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, said the people in Kirawa and other border communities in Gwoza were living in fear due to a lack of security.

He said: “It is very disheartening to receive a distress call that some armed Boko Haram terrorists laid an ambush on motorists and passengers along the Kirawa-Pulka road yesterday. The victims were escorted by a few members of the Civilian Joint Task Force as there is no military escort due to the dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month.

“Unfortunately, one of our brave civilian Joint Task Force was killed during exchange of gunfire in the ambush, many victims are no where to be found as I speak.

Atleast six vehicles including two Golf Volkswagen Saloon, a bus, and three trucks were set ablaze during the attack. Let me also appeal to the military authorities to deploy troops, even it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa and its people, because, my people are now living in perpetual fear since dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month.”