After banning unlicensed boats, NIWA plans to recruit 800 water marshals

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says plans are underway to recruit and deploy approximately 800 water marshals nationwide by December.

The recruitment, according to the Managing Director of NIWA, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, is part of efforts to strengthen safety and regulation on Nigeria’s waterways.

Oyebamiji, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said the move was aimed at curbing the incessant boat mishaps, enforcing the use of life jackets, and monitoring unauthorized loading points.

According to him, part of the responsibilities of the water marshals is to sensitise passengers and operators on safe navigation practices.

“The Federal Government is doing a wonderful job on water safety. We have all the gadgets to enhance safety.

“We currently have between 350 and 450 water marshals, and the goal is to increase the number of marshals to ensure that authorised jetties across the country have more than one marshal to enforce safety rules.

“All the equipment and the navigational aids we need are provided, and we plan to have more police and more marshals to monitor our waterways because there are not enough.

“We are working to increase the number before the end of the year to 800 if we have the opportunity to finance it,” he said.

Oyebamiji stated that there were approximately four to five monitoring teams, including task forces, deployed across all waterways, particularly in riverine areas, to complement the efforts of the water marshals.

He urged boat users to adhere to safety rules and instructions given by water marshals before takeoff for their own safety and benefit.

According to him, boat users must discard water protection superstitious beliefs and adhere to scientifically provided safety and protection rules, especially the use of life jackets, which increase chances of survival in cases of mishaps.”

He called on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Coastal Guard Bill for maritime safety.

Oyebamiji also emphasized the importance of collaboration with riverine state governments to improve water safety.

