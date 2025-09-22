AFSNET 2026: Growth, integrity earn Cross River hosting rights — Otu

Governor says event will showcase blueprint for Africa’s future, boost economy

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has said that the state’s growth and commitment to good governance earned it the hosting rights for the 6th African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AFSNET) Investment Conference, scheduled for 2026.

Speaking with journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, the governor described the development as a recognition of Cross River’s progress in governance, economic expansion, and international reputation.

He explained that the economic impact of the conference would be significant, providing opportunities for trade partnerships, investments, and job creation.

“All we are trying to do is to grow the economy, increase productivity, guarantee food and energy security, strengthen security, and reduce unemployment. We are also focused on building the capacity of our youth in this digital age, and several programmes in that regard will soon unfold,” Otu said.

On the state’s preparedness, the governor disclosed that infrastructure upgrades and support for hospitality businesses were already underway across the three senatorial districts, including improvements to facilities at the Obudu Ranch Resort.