Afrobeat rising star, Renzy to release single, ‘up and graceful’

Fast-rising star in the Afrobeat and R&B/Soul scene, Emmanuel Bassey, better known as Renzy, is from Uruan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State. Based in Lagos, his passion for music began at a young age. Over the years, he has honed his craft into a unique sound that reflects both his personal experiences and his surroundings.



Renzy’s music is a fusion of Afrobeat, Pop, and R&B/Soul, blending infectious rhythms with heartfelt melodies. Beyond the stage and studio, he enjoys travelling and spending time with family and friends, which further inspires his creativity.



Driven by a mission to promote African culture and music globally, Renzy is equally passionate about making a difference in his community. His initiatives focus on children’s education and welfare, sanitation and supporting the less privileged, reflecting his commitment to using his platform for positive impact.



Renzy is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated debut single, ‘Up and Grateful,’ set to drop this September.