Afriland towers fire: tragedy, survival, and questions

By Nnamdi Ojiego

When thick black smoke began billowing from the basement of Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos, on a recent afternoon, few could have imagined how quickly the routine workday would unravel into chaos. Within minutes, the blaze, ignited in the inverter room, had filled the building with suffocating smoke, trapping occupants on multiple floors and leaving many desperate for a way out.

By the time fire crews managed to bring the incident under control, ten lives had been lost, including staff of United Capital Plc and the Federal Inland Revenue Service. Dozens more had been injured or traumatised. The cause of death in most cases, investigators said, was not burns but smoke inhalation.

For a building managed by Afriland Properties Plc, a company that prides itself on modern facilities and safety standards, the incident has triggered an avalanche of questions. Why did people have to leap from windows to survive? Were the alarms working? Did help really take hours to arrive?

Afriland’s management insists much of what has circulated in the public space is inaccurate. “The fire began around 1:20 p.m., not in the morning as some reports claimed,” said Chukwunonso Okafor, the firm’s Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications. “Our on-site fire champions activated safety protocols immediately, and first responders arrived within twenty minutes.”

Okafor confirmed that the building is equipped with fire alarms, smoke extractors, extinguishers, and two emergency staircases, all certified annually by federal and state fire services. “The systems were in place. Unfortunately, the sheer intensity of the smoke rendered evacuation routes unusable, and that is why some occupants resorted to breaking windows,” he explained.

Survivors tell of panic and confusion. Visibility was near zero in some corridors, alarms were muffled in the din, and communication between floors broke down. Even seasoned fire wardens, trained through regular drills, were overwhelmed by the speed at which smoke spread.

Beyond the technical questions lie human stories. Families are grieving colleagues lost to the smoke. Staff who escaped are grappling with shock and survivor’s guilt. To address this, Afriland says it has arranged counselling, medical checks, and flexible work schedules. “This is a time of mourning and healing, and staff welfare remains our priority,” Okafor said.

The company has also pledged a comprehensive safety overhaul, not just at Afriland Towers, which remains closed pending structural and regulatory review, but across all its properties. Insurance cover is in place, though details are still under review.

The broader lesson, experts say, is that even the most prepared organisations can be tested by disaster. Smoke, often underestimated, can incapacitate more quickly than flames. Emergency exits can become unusable in minutes.

Afriland acknowledges this. “There are invaluable lessons,” Okafor admitted. “This tragedy will not only shape how we operate but also help other organisations strengthen their disaster prevention measures.”

For now, Afriland Towers stands silent on Broad Street, its once-busy offices shuttered. What remains are hard questions about preparedness, trust, and the thin line between order and chaos when crisis strikes.