Afriland Towers fire death toll now 10; Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa mourn

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Six additional deaths were recorded on Thursday, after the initial four, following the inferno that gutted Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had, in separate letters, expressed their condolences to family members, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, United Bank for Africa, UBA, over the fire tragedies.

According to report, the latest six casualties were employees of United Capital Plc, a financial and investment services firm, situated on the third and fourth floors of the building.

Recall that the management and staff of FIRS had earlier in a statement, on Wednesday, by the Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, confirmed the death of four staff members in the fire incident.

The four were Mrs. Ekelikhostse George, Assistant Director; Mr. David Sunday-Jatto, Assistant Director; Mrs. Nkem Onyemelukwe, Senior Manager, and Mr. Peter Ifaranmaye, Manager.

One of the deceased, Jatto, it was gathered was in the office on the fateful day to hand over officially to his successor after being redeployed to another branch when the tragedy claimed his life.

Where it started…

The raging fire it was gathered by emergency agencies, originated in the inverter room located in the basement of the building. The smoke spread across multiple floors and engulfed the structure, trapping occupants in the process.

In the ensuing melee, occupants scampered into the safety, while several others escaped unhurt, four victims lost their lives on the spot.

Deputy Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Olajide Ogabi, said “a total of nine casualties were rescued, while five individuals who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to Adekanbi, the deceased staff were working at one of the two FIRS offices housed on the sixth and seventh floors of the towers when the tragedy struck.

“It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four of its staff members during the fire incident at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday.

“FIRS is one of the tenants occupying the Towers with our Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office housed on the sixth and seventh floors.

“Our security and safety officials quickly mobilised and contacted the fire service as soon as they were alerted. On getting to the scene, thick dark smoke was already billowing out of the building.

“The management and entire staff are in deep shock and sorrow over the development. They offer their condolences to the grieving families and are in touch with the families of our departed colleagues whose commitment to excellence, dedication and professionalism were never in doubt.

“We will provide all the necessary support at this trying time.

“We are working in collaboration with all relevant agencies in Lagos to get to the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

“While this is going on, we will be reviewing safety measures across FIRS offices in both rented and owned buildings nationwide,” the statement read.

6 more victims

However, on Thursday, reports came in from another affected firm’s management, confirming the loss of six members of staff to the tragic incident, raising the total death toll to 10 so far.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, had earlier confirmed rescuing several occupants after the fire.

A statement by United Capital Plc on Thursday, made available to the media read in part: “It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity. We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, as well as LASEMA, as of press time, were yet to release official statement over the tragic incident.

Also, effort to reach the agencies for official confirmation was unsuccessful as of press time.

