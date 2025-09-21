AFRILAND Towers: 20 things you didn’t know about Lagos fire incident

Chukwunonso Okafor, Head, Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications of Afriland Properties, provides 20 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the fire incident clarifying some of the misinformation trending online.

What caused the fire?

The fire originated in the inverter room located in the basement of Afriland Towers. Safety protocols were activated immediately. However, the thick black smoke and intense heat generated quickly filled the basement and spread rapidly throughout the building.

Why were staff members forced to jump from windows to escape?

The smoke spread rapidly throughout the building, severely compromising visibility and restricting access to designated evacuation routes. Under these challenging conditions, some occupants resorted to exiting through the windows in their efforts to reach safety. The intensity of the incident created significant disorder and hindered effective communication.

Were there functioning fire alarms, why didn’t it go off when the fire started?

The building is equipped with fire alarms and safety systems. The alarms were triggered and though some occupants indicated they heard them some others didn’t. This is being investigated. However, alarms are installed on all floors.

The fire reportedly started around 10:00am, why did it take over 3 hours for fire service and ambulances to respond?

The fire started around 1:20pm. The on-site fire champions activated the fire protocol while the first responders came in about 20 minutes later. We remain grateful for their efforts, and for the support of well-meaning Nigerians who helped bring the situation under control

What were the fire evacuation contingency plans put in place in the Towers?

Afriland Towers has documented safety procedures, regular drills, and standard fire evacuation plans. However, the rapid spread of thick smoke made evacuation extremely difficult.

How is it that a building like that has no emergency exits and staff had to break windows for the smoke to escape?

The building is designed with two dedicated emergency staircases providing access from all floors, as well as multiple exit points on the ground floor. However, the rapid spread of smoke severely limited the use of these escape routes.

Why were there no smoke extractors and fire sprinklers in a building designed by a ‘supposed’ facilities management company?

Afriland Towers is equipped with fire safety features, including smoke extractors, fire reels, and extinguishers, all in compliance with recommendations from both the Federal and State Fire Services. It is important to note that the fire was contained within its point of origin. We also engage safety regulators regularly to certify that our buildings meet all requirements for occupancy, and there are valid certifications to verify this.

Were fire drills not conducted regularly for staff to know what to do in fire incidents?

Yes, fire drills are an integral part of the safety culture at Afriland Towers. We have regular fire drills overseen by the fire service and the building safety protocols are certified annually by both the federal and state fire service. In addition, each floor of the building has a designated fire warden, and these fire wardens are trained annually.

Why was UBA’s initial statement dismissive when Afriland and Heirs Holdings is their sister company?

We believe that the initial statement was intended to prevent emergency services from being misdirected, as early reports mistakenly suggested that the UBA head office was on fire. We also acknowledge their subsequent clarifications and their expressions of sympathy.

How many casualties actually occurred and what support are you providing for their families?

Sadly, we recorded 10 fatalities, including members of United Capital Plc and the Federal Inland Revenue Service. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and are working closely with the affected organizations to ensure that the bereaved are supported with compassion and practical assistance.

What led to the casualties?

Based on available information, the primary cause of casualties was smoke inhalation.

Are staff expected to return to that building that almost killed them?

The building will undergo a full structural, safety, and regulatory review before anyone is asked to return. Staff welfare and confidence remain paramount, and alternative arrangements will continue until the building is certified completely safe.

What support are you providing to the staff who are mourning their colleagues?

We are prioritising the well-being of all staff. This includes precautionary medical evaluations, structured assistance during this grieving period, and counselling support. In addition, management is reviewing long-term support mechanisms to ensure our people are cared for and valued.

Was the building insured, and will insurance cover the losses? Yes. The responsible officers are currently reviewing the details, and we are also awaiting the official report, which will guide the next steps.

What steps are you taking now to ensure this never happens again?

We are undertaking a comprehensive safety review of Afriland Towers and all our managed facilities. This includes working with independent fire safety experts, regulatory agencies, and insurers to ensure elevated safety protocol even beyond regulatory requirements.