Afriland Inferno: Tinubu consoles families over loss of lives

— Urges caution to prevent future tragedies

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc over Tuesday’s fire outbreak at the Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President urged heightened caution, training, and alertness to forestall similar tragedies in the future.

Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, FIRS, UBA, as well as to the bereaved families. He also wished the injured, who are currently receiving medical treatment, a swift recovery.

The President commended emergency responders—including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical teams, and members of the public—for their prompt intervention and sense of duty during the evacuation efforts.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for their families to bear the irreparable loss.