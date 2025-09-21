Afriland embarks on comprehensive safety review after fatal towers fire

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Following the fire incident at Afriland Towers that left 10 people dead, Afriland Properties Plc has vowed to undertake sweeping safety reforms across all its managed facilities.

The company said the tragedy, which originated from the basement inverter room of the Broad Street building, has provided sobering lessons on disaster preparedness.

“This experience has underscored the importance of constant vigilance. We are engaging independent fire experts and regulators to elevate our safety protocols beyond statutory requirements,” said company spokesperson, Chukwunonso Okafor.

Afriland revealed that the fatalities were caused primarily by smoke inhalation noting that while the building is equipped with alarms, smoke extractors, and emergency staircases, the rapid spread of smoke rendered many evacuation routes inaccessible.

Okafor acknowledged the fear and trauma suffered by staff who were forced to jump through windows to escape, addinng that grief counselling, medical checks, and flexible work arrangements are being provided as part of ongoing support.

He disclosed that the building, currently shut down, will undergo a deep safety audit, post-fire cleaning, and possible reconstruction. “Re-occupation will only happen once certified safe by authorities,” Okafor said.

Afriland also addressed criticism over initial communication from its sister company, UBA. It explained that the bank’s early statement aimed to prevent confusion, as emergency services had mistakenly been directed towards the UBA head office.

Looking ahead, Afriland confirmed that its other developments remain unaffected but will undergo proactive reviews to guarantee the highest standards of safety.

Vanguard News