Africa’s first underground tunnel project to begin in Lagos soon – SGOF

Lagos







By John Alechenu



The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF) Surv. Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, has announced that the Federal Government’s ambitious project to construct Africa’s first underground tunnel is set to commence in Lagos State.

When completed, the tunnel will connect Victoria Island to Badagry. This will mark a significant milestone not only in Nigeria’s Infrastructure Development but also that of the entire continent.



Adebomehin said this while playing host to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), in his office.

He revealed that, “My office carried out the tour of the coastal bridge with Minister of Works Engr. David Umahi , the Federal Government is trying to put in a tunnel from Victoria Island to Badagry in Lagos State, and that will be the first tunnel in the whole of Africa”.

In a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Affairs of the OSGOF, Henry David, yesterday, the Surveyor General also announced that the Federal Government’s blueprint to map Nigeria is on course.

He advised those threatening litigation against the movement of Office of Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) to Presidency, to perish the thought because doing so would amount to “fighting presidential orders.”

The SGOF said, “His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was very interested after he was briefed by SGOF that the last time Nigeria was mapped was in the 70s, I don’t know why some people are threatening to go to court over this decision.



“This is the first time, we would be having real surveying in Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, no one can challenge Presidential order.



“My gain is to give surveying profession ample opportunity to develop. It is much better for OSGOF to be under presidency to harnessing its potentials, the office has been working with low budget and slow in decision making because of the bureaucracy.”

In an address earlier, the Head of Hydrography in the OSGOF, Surv. Robert Coker said, “Anyone that is not happy with the movement of OSGOF to Presidency amount to fighting presidential order and they have to contend with the highest authority in the land“.

He enjoined NIS and others within surveying profession to ensure that the image of the profession is well protected by properly guiding the upcoming young surveyors.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting delegation, the FCT branch Secretary of the NIS, Surv Alfred Adeojo said, “With the movement of OSGOF to presidency it means good things are ahead of us and it took the SGOF lot of courage and boldness to achieve this and we the young ones coming behind him shall emulate this.”