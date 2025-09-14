Africa’s digital future lies in merging culture with tech – Samkul

By Ayo Onikoyi

Samuel Ogunkoya, widely known as Samkul, is charting a new course in Africa’s digital landscape by merging culture with technology. Beyond being a digital entrepreneur, he is also an artiste, using his creative voice to drive the same cultural conversations he builds through his platforms.

Through Wahala Room, Samkul has become an amplifier of Afrobeats voices and African identity. For him, digital is not just a tool but a cultural force. “It’s about more than just the music; it’s about connecting on a personal level and creating an experience that resonates with people,” he explained .

With over 12 billion Giphy views and 1.6 million Instagram followers, his influence reflects a larger vision: the role of digital in shaping narratives and preserving culture. “Attention is today’s oil, but I’m more interested in what you build once you strike it,”

Samkul noted, stressing that long-term trust and impact matter more than short-lived trends.

His company, WRE Global, is pushing into the tech space with innovations such as BetaCarry, a Lagos-based delivery app, and Duvaye, Africa’s first AI-powered local food calorie tracker. “Africa’s digital future will be owned by those who merge culture with infrastructure,” he asserted, pointing to his ambition of building sustainable systems across industries.

Wahala Room itself is evolving from an entertainment hub into a launchpad where artists and audiences meet. “My mission is to capture culture and then build the systems around it—whether that’s media, delivery, or technology. This is just the start,” Samkul emphasized.