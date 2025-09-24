Africa’s aviation future lies in local expertise – Aero

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, Aero Contractors, has said Africa possesses the expertise and infrastructure to sustain its aviation industry locally, while saving costs, creating jobs and retaining value on the continent.

The firm, which showcased its upgraded and expanding Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, capabilities at the recently held Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition in Kigali, Rwanda, described the facility as one of the most advanced in West and Central Africa.

Speaking at the summit, which drew industry leaders, airlines, regulators and Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs, Head of the Approved Maintenance Organisation, AMO, Division at Aero Contractors, Engr James Ominyi, said: “Our improved capabilities and ongoing upgrades are attracting significant attention from airlines looking to reduce costs and turnaround times by carrying out their heavy maintenance checks within Africa.”

Also speaking, Chief Financial Officer of Aero Contractors, Charles Grant, said: “With over six decades of aviation heritage, Aero is building on its legacy to serve the next generation of African operators. Our upgraded MRO is a clear signal that Africa has the expertise and infrastructure to sustain its aviation industry locally, while saving costs, creating jobs and retaining value on the continent.”

Meanwhile, Aero’s Lagos-based MRO is one of the most advanced facilities in West and Central Africa and with capabilities covering line and base maintenance for Boeing 737 Classic and NGs, as well as regional jets and turboprops.

The facility, certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, provides helicopter maintenance for both scheduled and unscheduled checks, including the AW139 and other rotary platforms as well as robust workshops, including wheels and brakes, batteries, upholstery, structural repairs, and avionics, currently being upgraded in line with international standards and preparation for EASA certification.